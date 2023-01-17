News you can trust since 1981
Barclays to shut Woburn Sands branch

15 will close throughout the year

By Clare Turner
Barclays has announced another round of branch closures – with the Woburn Sands bank now earmarked to shut.

The bank – in the town’s High Street – will close on April 18.

It is one of 15 locations set to shut up shop this year.

This means Barclays will close at least 26 branches by the end of the year.

And If you don’t have online banking, you might want to consider switching banks.

