Barclays has announced another round of branch closures – with the Woburn Sands bank now earmarked to shut.

The bank – in the town’s High Street – will close on April 18.

Advertisement

It is one of 15 locations set to shut up shop this year.

Barclays in Woburn Sands

This means Barclays will close at least 26 branches by the end of the year.