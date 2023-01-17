Barclays to shut Woburn Sands branch
15 will close throughout the year
By Clare Turner
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Barclays has announced another round of branch closures – with the Woburn Sands bank now earmarked to shut.
The bank – in the town’s High Street – will close on April 18.
It is one of 15 locations set to shut up shop this year.
This means Barclays will close at least 26 branches by the end of the year.
And If you don’t have online banking, you might want to consider switching banks.