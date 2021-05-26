This local firm is friendly, reliable and rated 10/10 on Checkatrade

G K Plumbing and Heating has been based in Aylesbury for 26 years, serving thousands of customers over the years. Run by owner Gareth Knell, his wife Kelly and a team of engineers, plumbers and apprentices, the firm were open throughout each lockdown for emergency callouts only. In fact, their team helped 600 different families in the first eight weeks of lockdown.

Now they are back in business for all services, including complete bathroom installations, headed by technical sales manager Dan Watson.

With years of experience in the bathroom supplies trade, Dan has ideas galore, and can help homeowners create the bathroom of their dreams to suit their budget.

Build stylish features into any size of room

Kelly said: “We pride ourselves on looking after your home like it was our home. Whether you want a simple toilet under your stairs or a luxury bathroom in your loft conversion, we can supply and fit it all.

“We only use top-quality products, giving us the confidence that your home improvements will be money well spent.

“Dan has so much knowledge around the industry and likes to spend time chatting to potential customers to help them visualise just how special their new bathroom can be.”

For prospective bathroom customers Dan visits in person and takes time to chat to the homeowners, helping them imagine all the possibilities for their new room. This could range from a simple, white suite, or a luxurious haven, complete with mood lighting, Sonos speakers, roll top bath and under floor heating. He will also produce highly detailed CAD drawings so clients can fully visualise their plans before ordering.

All your bathroom questions answered

GK Plumbing and Heating, which has a training scheme for all its own apprentices, provides all services, including painting, lighting and flooring, so customers can be reassured the work will all be carried out on time and as arranged.

Kelly added: “As a business we are small enough to care, but large enough to cope. We’ve been serving people in Buckinghamshire and beyond for 26 years, and are a trusted and friendly bunch; we are looking forward to helping people realise their post-lockdown dream bathrooms.”

The firm can also carry out any other plumbing and heating job, including natural gas, LPG and oil heating. They are also a Worcester Bosch Accredited Partner and can offer up to a 12 years’ guarantee on all new boiler installations, as well as 0% interest free credit for 10 months via Hitachi finance.