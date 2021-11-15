Be At One Milton Keynes announced as 'Bar of the Year’ award winner

Staff at Be At One are celebrating are being named ‘Bar of the Year’ at the Milton Keynes Food & Leisure Awards 2021.

The Milton Keynes Food & Leisure Awards recognise excellence in the local hospitality industry with winners in each of the 15 categories voted for by the public.

Criteria for ‘Bar of the Year’ includes music, live events, drink and cocktail selection and, ultimately, whether it is a great fun place to enjoy a night out. Hundreds of venues are nominated each year and Be At One received their award at a glittering, black tie ceremony at Jury’s Inn, Milton Keynes, last Sunday (7/11).

Be At One Milton Keynes is ‘Bar of the Year’ Award Winner, from left,Johnathan Sharp (Awards attendee), Charlie Aldridge (Bartender, Be At One), Claudiu Stinga (General Manager, Be At One), Matthew Shouler (Deputy Manager, Be At One), David Pedrosa (Bartender, Be At One)

Six months ago, general manager Claudiu Stinga set out to make Be At One the place to be in Milton Keynes, taking on the role while lockdown restrictions were still in place, and at a difficult time for the industry. But Claudiu and his team had the drive, determination and innovation to bring the very best to Milton Keynes and, with the help of a £250k investment in the venue, have continued to go from strength to strength.

Claudiu said: “It’s been a tough year, but a rewarding one. My team and I didn’t set out to win awards, but to deliver the very best to everyone who visits us at Be At One. The award is recognition of our efforts, but only makes us more determined to keep up the hard work. We want to win again next year.”