Beauty Secrets of Newport Pagnell crowned at English Hair & Beauty Awards 2025

By Nichola Houghton
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 09:16 BST
Local Salon Wins at Prestigious Beauty Awards.
A local treasure has brought home national acclaim. Beauty Secrets, the much-loved beauty salon based in Newport Pagnell, has been awarded Beauty Salon of the Year 2025 (South) and Beauticians of the Year 2025 at the prestigious English Hair & Beauty Awards, held on 28 September.

The ceremony, hosted by Oceanic Awards at the Moor Hall Hotel & Spa in Sutton Coldfield, recognised exceptional talent across England’s beauty and hair industries. Beauty Secrets was singled out for outstanding performance in both salon-wide excellence and individual beautician skill.

