BICSc Conference to showcase industry innovation

Leading lights from the world of professional cleaning will be keynote speakers at this year’s conference, being hosted by the British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Innovation, industry insights and the latest advancements within the global cleaning community will be the focus of the BICSc Conference, which will run alongside the Cleaning Excellence Conference and Awards taking place on 3rd December 2025 at the CBS Arena in Coventry.

At the forefront of the latest developments in the sector, experts from the industry-leading institute will be joined by key decision makers and business leaders who will showcase cutting-edge innovations and discuss developments within their specialist sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group Managing Director of BICSc, Neil Spencer-Cook, said: "We are delighted to announce that we will be exhibiting and presenting at the Cleaning Excellence Conference and Awards. We have an impressive line-up of guest speakers who will be sharing insights and sparking discussions throughout the conference’s packed programme of presentations.

BICSc Conference 2025 Guest Speakers

“The conference and awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative products, services and individuals. From technical innovations and smart solutions to sustainability and individual commitment, the awards once again celebrate standards of excellence throughout the professional cleaning and hygiene sector. On our stage, we will have a series of keynote speakers and guests covering a wide range of topics, with the chance for delegates to join in the thought-provoking discussions.”

The event, which is free to attend, offers a full day of seminars, networking opportunities and access to an exhibition of the latest products and services from the cleaning sector. The extensive programme of presentations planned for the BICSc Conference, which will run from 9.30 am until 3.30 pm, will get underway following a welcome speech by BICSc Chair, Soo Bartholomew.

Presentations start with a focus on The Influence of Social Media on the Cleaning Industry, led by speaker Vikki Morris, Environment & Sustainability Manager at Evans Vanodine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking a targeted look at how digital platforms are reshaping the landscape of the industry, the session will explore how social media has transformed cleaning from a behind-the-scenes service into a high-visibility, consumer-driven conversation, highlighting how the rise of cleaning influencers and visual platforms are shaping trends and customer expectations.

BICSc 2024 conference

The Future of Cleaning is the topic of the presentation by Tibor Killi, Managing Director of Killis, who will highlight how, to achieve their full potential, organisations must prioritise staff engagement, effective change management, long-term value in procurement, and reliable service support. His talk will demonstrate that far from replacing people, cobotics are already shaping a more sustainable, efficient, and people-focused future for facilities management.

BICSc Technical Manager and Youth Ambassador for Youth Employment UK, Kelsey Hargreaves, will address delegates during her presentation titled United by Standards: Elevating Safety and Efficacy in Cleaning Across the Industry. Kelsey will share insights from her experience in the cleaning industry, including a range of challenging frontline positions within the NHS and brings extensive experience in site inspections, project management, and overcoming the issues faced in operational cleaning service and particularly training models.

Also featuring in the planned programme of the illustrious conference will be Empowering the Workplace: The Origin Secured Digital Cleaners Licence, led by Jamie Devlin, COO of Origin Secured. Aligned with BICSc commitment to training and accreditation, the Digital Cleaners Licence highlights the importance of workforce empowerment and collaboration with third-party organisations like BICSc.

Additional BICSc Conference 2025 highlights include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BICSc Conference 2025

Fellow of BICSc, Dr Andrew Kemp, who will discuss increased microbial resistance and the growing demand for smarter, more sustainable cleaning solutions during his presentation titled Disinfectant Resistance and New Technologies.

BICSc Commercial Director Denise Hanson’s presentation, Lessons Learnt, where Denise will share insights gathered from the 18-month Future of Cleaning trial conducted with leading manufacturers, throughout which valuable lessons were gained and demonstrated. This session provides feedback from the trials demonstrating how it has provided is a clear pathway of how change should be implemented for it to be successful.

Cleaning Up Carbon: How our industry can lead the Net Zero Transition will be led by Alan Stenson, CEO, Neutral Carbon Zone - the journey to net zero is the defining challenge, and opportunity, of our time. But what does it really mean for the cleaning industry?

During the final presentation of the conference BICSc will team up with The Worshipful Company of Environmental Cleaners to discuss The Chartered Practitioner Register (CPR) in a talk with keynote speakers Denise Hanson who will be joined by Lorraine Larman, Past Master Environmental Cleaners.

Neil Spencer-Cook added: “The BICSc Conference provides the perfect platform for our specially selected speakers to deliver their expert-led presentations, sharing their invaluable insights and extensive knowledge as well as offering multiple networking opportunities for all attendees.”

For more information and to book tickets visit: https://westernbusiness.eventscase.com/attendance/event/index/45356/EN?categoryCode=5725&step=ticket_widget