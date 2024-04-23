Bluecube, an Ekco company, Acquires Legal IT Specialist CTS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bluecube, a leading MSP based in Milton Keynes, has acquired the legal IT specialist CTS in a move that makes Bluecube the number one MSP to the legal industry in the UK and Ireland.

CTS, based in Cheshire, had entered into administration and reached agreement with Bluecube so that critical managed services to its customers can continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from the acquisition, CTS customers will enjoy a swift and seamless transition to the Bluecube service delivery model, particularly its dedicated legal service practice, with a key focus on service continuity and transparent communication. Bluecube CEO, James Hawker, and the wider team look forward to building relationships with all of the CTS customers.

James Hawker Chief Executive Officer Bluecube and Jonathan Crowe Chief Operating Officer Ekco

CTS customers will realise immediate benefits with Bluecube, being able to access a large and robust suite of cyber security services. With security operations centres in Milton Keynes, Dublin and Kuala Lumpur and over 300 security specialists, CTS customers can avail of one of the largest cyber security practices in Europe.

Bluecube has a proven track record in the highly regulated and distinctive culture of the legal sector. Bluecube has a mature, world-class security operations centre and holds a variety of accreditations, including ISO 27001, ISO 14001 and ISO 9001.

Commenting on the deal, James Hawker, CEO of Bluecube, an Ekco company, said: “CTS has a longstanding and rich relationship with many organisations in the legal sector. We view the addition of these customers as a strategic opportunity to build the leading MSP practice for the legal sector in the UK and Ireland."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are confident that we can offer both the CTS people and their customers a smooth transition to Bluecube. We will provide CTS customers with market leading IT services that will allow their businesses to continue to grow,” he added.

The UK legal sector currently employs 368,000 people and contributes £34bn to the economy. It is undergoing a period of rapid digital transformation as legal practices from single operator barristers and solicitors to large enterprises embrace technology and look to specialist service providers like Bluecube to cater to their unique needs.