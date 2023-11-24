Boss of Milton Keynes company wins Global Entrepreneur of The Year Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The boss of Milton Keynes based company Air For Life, Jay Vitale, has been recognised as the Global Entrepreneur of the Year, South East.

The prestigious accolade, presented by The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, is a testament to Jay's outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to excellence in the field of entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Awards received 5,000 applications this year with previous winner James Watt, founder of BrewDog, likening the experience to ‘better than winning the World Cup’, and TV’s Dragon Den star Steven Bartlett, who dubbed the awards ‘The Grammys of Entrepreneurship’.

Jay Vitale, chief executive of MK based company Air For Life

Jay said: "Receiving the Global Entrepreneur of the Year, South East award is a humbling and incredibly gratifying experience.

"This recognition is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Air For Life team. We are committed to pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, and making a positive impact in the world. This award fuels our passion and dedication to continue driving positive change in the field of entrepreneurship."

Francesca James, founder of The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “I am thrilled to witness the extraordinary achievements of this year's winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Their success stories are a testament to the dynamic and innovative spirit that thrives within UK entrepreneurship. These inspiring entrepreneurs embody the creativity, determination, and passion at the heart of our nation's business success.

"Their accomplishments not only celebrate their own journeys but also light the way for future generations of innovators and business leaders.”