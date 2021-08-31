Brand new Tommy Hilfiger store now open in Milton Keynes

A brand new Tommy Hilfiger store has opened in Milton Keynes on Saturday (28 August), at Midsummer Place.

The new Tommy Hilfiger store occupies the former Karen Millen unit and can be found in-between H&M and Jack Wills.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place said: “With our latest fashion retailer now open for business, it’s been wonderful to see our customers browsing and shopping at Tommy Hilfiger over the long weekend.

Tommy Hilfiger is now open in Milton Keynes

“On behalf of everyone at Midsummer Place, we’d like to extend a warm welcome to the Tommy Hilfiger brand and their in-store team, and we wish them every success as they settle into their new home here in Milton Keynes.”

A spokesperson for the shopping centre had the following description of the new store, saying: "The new Tommy Hilfiger store unveiled a beautiful, modern interior to showcase its vast collection of womenswear and menswear fashion."

The international clothing company has over 30 stores in the UK, it has shops in over 100 different countries.

The company was first founded in 1985 and has morphed into an internationally-known brand in the past 35 years.