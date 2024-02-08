Bridge Autocare expands Milton Keynes garage to 15,000 sq ft
The expansion of the Wolverton garage is a testament to Bridge Autocare's commitment to providing exceptional service to their customers. By increasing their space, they can accommodate more vehicles and improve their overall efficiency. This means shorter wait times and a more streamlined experience for customers, allowing them to get back on the road as quickly as possible.
Bridge Autocare's range of services is comprehensive, catering to both cars and vans. Their MOT Milton Keynes service ensures that vehicles meet the necessary safety and environmental standards, giving customers peace of mind. In addition, their car and van repair services cover everything from general maintenance to major repairs. With their extensive experience working with various car makes and models, customers can trust that their vehicle is in capable hands.
Tyre-fitting is another area of expertise for Bridge Autocare. With a wide selection of tyres to choose from, customers can find the perfect fit for their vehicle. The team at Bridge Autocare can provide professional advice on the best tyres for specific needs, ensuring optimal performance and safety.
The expansion of the Milton Keynes garage is an exciting development for Bridge Autocare and its customers. With their dedication to quality service and their wide range of automotive expertise, Bridge Autocare is well-positioned to continue providing exceptional care to the local community. Whether it's an MOT, car service, car repairs, or tyre-fitting, customers can trust Bridge Autocare to deliver.