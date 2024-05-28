Bridge Autocare marks five year milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A respected automotive service provider in Wolverton, Milton Keynes, is proudly marking its 5th anniversary, ready to meet the changing demands.

Since its opening, Bridge Autocare has become a trusted name among local motorists in Milton Keynes. Keeping pace with the rapidly evolving automotive industry, it has consistently provided exceptional van and car services, diagnostics, tyre fitting and MOT testing.

To mark this special milestone, Bridge Autocare is planning a series of promotions and special offers for its customers. Details of the promotion will be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are incredibly grateful to our wonderful customers who have supported us over the past 5 years," said the CEO of Bridge Autocare. "This anniversary is a testimony to our commitment to providing top-notch service. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and the community for many more years to come."

Bridge Autocare Wolverton Milton Keyne Garage

Bridge Autocare extends its warmest gratitude to all its customers and stakeholders who have contributed to its success over the years. They remain dedicated to their mission of providing exceptional service and look forward to strengthening their position in the automotive industry.