A bright future is ahead for Milton Keynes based company Rainbow Art Foods.

The family-run business which makes and sells Mexican churros, has secured six-figure funding from First Enterprise - Enterprise Loans.

The scheme operates via the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) which aims to add more outlets at shopping centres around the country.

The business is aiming to scale up operations.

The funding will be used to install the new equipment needed to make the best churros and doughnuts in the outlets. The company’s authentic churros are gaining popularity and Rainbow Art Foods is now expanding the business further.

CEO Andrei Munteanu said: “Our authentic churros are proving to be really popular with consumers, and the loan from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund will take the business to the next stage of our expansion program. These are really exciting times for us.”

Stefan Nycz, Investment Manager at First Enterprise - Enterprise Loans, added: “I was delighted to have helped Rainbow Art Foods. Andrei and his team seems to have developed a great tasting product. It’s quite unique in the UK market, and hopefully will become a national brand. It has been a pleasure to work with Andrei and assist the business.”

Mark Wilcockson from thr British Business Bank explained the MEIF backs smaller businesses looking to branch out across the Midlands.