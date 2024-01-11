Buckinghamshire florist Rebecca Marsala Flowers named one of UK’s best florists!

Being an independent retailer is tough, but Swanbourne florist Rebecca Marsala Flowers is bucking the trend and delighted to announce that they have been accepted as a member of the exclusive Good Florist Guide.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Which means they can now proudly display the 2023/2024 roundel to show they are accredited and makes them very, very special.

Because Good Florist Guide is unique. It’s the only kitemark of quality in the world that not only checks and accredits all their members before they are allowed to display the coveted logo but re-checks the members each and every year to make sure they are maintaining standards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which could be why this truly merit-based guide to the finest florists in the world is considered the gold standard of floristry, acknowledged as the ‘little black book’ of the very best British and Irish florists and likened to receiving a Michelin star award.

Rebecca Marsala Luxury Florist near Leighton Buzzard is recognised as one of the UK's best florists

Commenting on their accreditation and receiving the prestigious accolade, owner Rebecca Marsala described themselves as delighted to be recognised for another consecutive year.

Because unlike any other directory of florists, no-one can just buy their way in to the Guide, and it certainly isn’t about how many likes or votes you can get! Being a Good Florist Guide member meant Rebecca Marsala Flowers had to undergo a rigorous evaluation process before being approved.

And it isn’t just the flowers that get checked. Rebecca Marsala Flowers had to show that every part of their business is as gorgeous as the flowers … right down to the delivery vehicle … to make sure they meet the strict criteria of not just offering gorgeous designs, but also the best service and value for bespoke floristry and flowers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on their success Rebecca Marsala said; ‘We are delighted to be accepted into the Good Florist Guide. We are passionate about flowers, design, quality, and the service we give to each of our customers, so it is wonderful to have this recognised.

Delivering beautiful flower bouquets throughout the year to Milton Keynes, Winslow, Buckingham areas

Rebecca Marsala continued; ‘What’s special about our business is that we specialise in delivering timeless luxury florals. It’s also our purpose to give our clients total floral confidence; Knowing that we will deliver picture perfect, romantic designs and installations that surpass all expectations.

Caroline Marshall-Foster, Editor of the florist industry bible The Florist Magazine, and Chief Executive of Good Florist Guide set it up as a way of ensuring customers always receive top quality floristry from businesses that value excellent customer service.

Caroline said, “You can buy flowers virtually anywhere these days. But nothing really beats the experience of receiving fabulous flowers from a truly bespoke florist and without it costing an arm or a leg. The Good Florist Guide is my way of sharing all that is good about floristry. It allows consumers to know that the florist they choose is able and willing to go the extra mile and make all their purchases, big or small, truly special.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

About us: Award winning Floral Creative, Rebecca Marsala, is known for creating exquisite designs for all stages of life’s celebrations. Since establishing her company in 2009, Rebecca’s focus has been to create the most breath-taking florals for weddings, events, funerals and for gifts.

Delivering beautiful flower bouquets throughout the year to Milton Keynes, Winslow, Buckingham areas

Her clients adore and appreciate the splendour and fleeting beauty of florals and how they can impact any space for any occasion.

Confident in Rebecca’s discretion, her clients include Bafta Award winners, people of Nobility, Celebrated Sports people & Musicians and Social Media Influencers, not forgetting discerning floral enthusiasts who simply love her designs.

For more information contact: