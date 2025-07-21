Budding poets wow house-builder Keepmoat with why they love Milton Keynes

The youngsters explained why they love Milton Keynes

Three budding authors at Priory Rise Primary School have been crowned winners in a local poetry competition launched by housebuilder Keepmoat.

Pupils at the school, just 500 yards from Keepmoat’s new development Haworth Place, were challenged to write poems about living in Milton Keynes and the importance of being safe near building sites following a safety talk.

Keepmoat’s Social Value Manager, Emma Davis, spoke to the 500-strong student body about staying safe near building sites and tasked pupils from Key Stage 2 to write a poem about living near building works - a particularly poignant message as Milton Keynes is set to welcome 53,000 new homes by 2050.

The Tattenhoe development, Haworth Place, has been named in honour of the birthplace of literature greats the Brontë sisters, and the poetry task links strongly with the estates' variety of literature honoured through street names including Wilde Grove, Beckett Street, Joyce Lane and Bronte Avenue.

Corinne Benham-Smith, Headteacher at Priory Rise School with winners Yahya, Arinjay, Yazann and Alicia | Keepmoat

A panel of judges crowned three winners - nine-year-old Arinjay, and ten-year-olds Alicia and Yazzan - due to their “clear storytelling, natural flair and understanding of the theme.”

The competition also extended to Key Stage 1, where pupils crafted site safety posters following the safety talk, with Yahya producing the pick of the bunch.

Corinne Benham-Smith, Headteacher at Priory Rise School, commented: "It has been great to work with Keepmoat to help our pupils learn about being safe near building sites.

“Site safety is incredibly important when living in a place like Milton Keynes, which is at the forefront of residential and commercial developments. Pupils were highly engaged with the talk and also the challenge of creating a poem about their hometown.”

Emma Davis, Partnerships Manager at Keepmoat South Midlands, added: “It was a pleasure to visit Priory Rise Primary School to provide an enjoyable and interactive learning experience.

“Our team is delighted that our insights were able to inspire the students to create such impressive poems in keeping with the development’s literacy theme. We hope that this visit and the accompanying competition not only offered the students valuable insights into the industry but also sparked their imaginations and introduced them to the exciting career possibilities available within the construction sector.”

