Business leaders to meet with Small Business Commissioner Liz Barclay to address payment challenges

Members of NNBN (The Northamptonshire Business Network), Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, and Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce are set to take part in an important round table conversation this May with Liz Barclay, the UK’s Small Business Commissioner, to discuss the ongoing challenges businesses are facing around getting paid on time.

The online round table will bring together representatives from both the Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes business community to share real experiences, voice concerns, and explore solutions to tackle late payments – a constant issue that continues to affect cash flow and business growth, particularly for small and micro businesses.

Liz Barclay, who has been a vocal advocate for fairer payment practices, will meet directly with business owners and organisations from across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes to gather insights and to discuss the new Fair Payment Code.

This prestigious, government-backed code awards businesses and organisations for their commitment to ethical payment practices. NNBN recently received their Award – one of only four businesses in Northamptonshire to achieve the Gold Award status.

NNBN Managing Director and Head of Policy for the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce Simon Cox

Chaired and organised by NNBN Director Simon Cox, who is also the Head of Policy for the Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Chambers of Commerce, this event will enable business owners to share real life experiences of the payment challenges they face.

Liz Barclay said: “Congratulations to NNBN on their Gold Fair Payment Code Award. Everyone benefits when suppliers are paid quickly and fairly, and they thrive. Embedding a culture of fair payment practices in your business is good for your own bottom line as well as for the economy, communities and wider society.”

NNBN Director Simon Cox said: “Late payments can have a huge impact on our local businesses, especially sole traders and small enterprises who rely on consistent cash flow to survive and thrive. We’re proud to be leading on this event for members of all three organisations to facilitate this vital conversation with the Small Business Commissioner.”

“We’re also delighted to amplify the work of the Office of the Small Business Commissioner on the Fair Payment Code – of which NNBN is a recognised Gold Awardee – and to encourage attendees to consider applying for the code themselves.”

Liz Barclay, Small Business Commissioner

“By coming together for this important dialogue, the region’s business community can help shape a fairer future where prompt payment is the standard, not the exception.”

The discussion will also provide an opportunity for collaboration and unity across the business community, with NNBN and both Chambers of Commerce working together to help create a stronger voice for businesses across the region.

To book a free space, visit the NNBN booking page here