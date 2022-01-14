Businesses in Milton Keynes affected by pandemic could get 100% discount on business rates

Charities, not-for-profit organisations, and businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic could be entitled to business rate relief in the next financial year.

This means that from April 2022, Labour and Liberal Democrat-run Milton Keynes Council could give certain charities and not-for-profit organisations up to 100% discount on their business rates bill.

Eligible businesses in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors could also receive 50% relief at the ouncil’s discretion, while businesses in other sectors may qualify for a discount under the Covid Additional Relief Fund (CARF).

Milton Keynes Council is offering business rats discounts to organisations affected by the pandemic

Councillor Rob Middleton, Cabinet Member for Resources, will formally approve the policy documents detailing the discretionary rate relief on Tuesday (18/1).

He said: “The past two years have had a major impact on our local economy and have forced local organisations to make tough decisions just to stay afloat. The Progressive Alliance wants to see a fair and prosperous economic recovery from the pandemic, and that is why we will continue to provide financial support for those who need it the most.”

Organisations that may be entitled to rate relief include:

> Charitable bodies that work with vulnerable areas of the community; work within the Arts; run educational establishments; run community spaces; provide advice/information to residents free of charge or at minimal cost and their property is wholly or mainly used for charitable purposes.

> Under CARF, businesses that show they were adversely impacted by the pandemic in 2021/22, but did not qualify for retail, hospitality and leisure rate relief as they operated in an ineligible business sector (for example, supply chain, manufacturing, construction, transport etc.)

Councillor Robin Bradburn, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Economy, Recovery and Renewal, added: “The business rate relief for charities and businesses is designed to compensate for the disruption caused by the pandemic over the last year, prior to the onset of Omicron.