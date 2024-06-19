ByBox scores winner with national football pitch operator GOALS smart locker partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading software and supply chain management company ByBox has expanded its network by installing smart lockers at key sites run by leading small-sided football operator GOALS.

Tech specialist ByBox has continued increasing its footprint on the back of recent growth by setting up collection points at 14 locations operated by GOALS, the popular provider of ProTurf pitches.

ByBox now has more than 45,000 smart lockers across 1,500 UK sites enabling clients including leading brands, to securely collect and return equipment and parts at convenient places near their points of service.

ByBox has formed a partnership with GOALS as part of its drive to work with a range of host site owners in return for regular rental income along with increased footfall from visiting technicians.

From left, ByBox planning manager Tom Walker, Simon Critchett, national events and retail manager at

Inventory management systems ensure that ByBox customers can securely deliver to smart lockers, reducing the distance engineers need to travel to pick up and return items.

Operations Director Andy Crees said: “We are delighted to see ByBox form a strategic partnership with the leading name in UK football pitches to grow our network and install lockers in locations with regular visits from a diverse client base and strong brand recognition.

“Working with GOALS provides customers with even greater access to collection points across the UK, reducing journey times and improving convenience.

“We look forward to building upon this partnership by working with more site owners to deliver greater efficiencies for our customers through our unrivalled combination of technology and popular locations.”

Driven by a mission to encourage as many people as possible to play the beautiful game, GOALS is the UK's largest operator of dedicated, small-sided football clubs, offering modern facilities and more than 400 pitches across 43 locations, all with its trademarked ProTour artificial surfaces.

Adam Butterworth, Operations Director at GOALS, said: “As the UK’s premier operator of small-sided football facilities we are delighted to be working with ByBox to provide smart.

“Our business is based around providing the right venue in the right place so we are pleased to host ByBox technology to open new opportunities.”

Operating in 31 countries, ByBox delivers 30 million items per year, with 99.7 per cent of deliveries made on time. ByBox works with leading brands to support vital infrastructure including hospitals, telecoms, utilities and data centres.

ByBox recently added 5,000 lockers to its nationwide estate of secure smart delivery storage and collection points through the acquisition of Pelipod, a provider of secure collection points, from BT Group.