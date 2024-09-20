Callum Anderson MP visits John Lewis’s new Fenny Lock distribution centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Callum met local employees and celebrated retail’s contribution to the local economy.

Callum Anderson, the new Member of Parliament for Buckingham and Bletchley, visited the John Lewis Partnership’s innovative new Fenny Lock distribution centre to meet local employees and support the British Retail Consortium (BRC)'s #BuyIntoRetail campaign.

Callum met with local staff and learnt about the Partnership’s commitment to investing in technological innovation and specifically, Fenny Lock’s automation capability, to support future growth and keep pace with customer demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1 million sq ft facility, which John Lewis started operating in 2022 following a £40m investment in the latest warehousing technology including automation and robotics, is the Partnership’s second largest distribution centre after the 2 million sq ft campus just four miles away, at Magna Park in Milton Keynes.

Callum with staff at the distribution centre

Retail is an integral part of the socio-economic fabric of the UK and has a presence in every town, village and city in the country. In the South East of England alone there are 70,670 retail businesses, which together contribute 4.4% total regional GVA and employ 377,000 local residents.

The BRC has a vision for the future of retail sees a net zero, digitally transformed industry as a key part of reenergised high streets and communities, investing more in jobs and innovation to support growth and social mobility.

Its campaign calls on policymakers to Buy Into Retail’s future, and work with the industry to maximise its significant potential for the benefit of consumers, the economy and the environment.

Callum Anderson, MP for Buckingham and Bletchley said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was brilliant to visit the John Lewis Partnership’s Fenny Lock distribution centre and talk with local staff about the importance of the retail sector to the local community in Buckingham and Bletchley. The UK has one of the most vibrant and dynamic retail industries in the world and I am proud to support the BRC’s #BuyIntoRetail campaign”.

“I was pleased to meet my constituents and experience the exciting robotics capability at the site, hearing about how innovations such as this will enable retail to pace with changing customer demand, while providing more highly skilled jobs for the future for retail workers”.

Helen Dickinson, CEO of the BRC said:

“We were delighted Callum took time to visit the John Lewis Partnership’s Fenny Lock distribution centre and discuss the importance of retail in their community and show their support for our #BuyIntoRetail campaign”

“Retail is going through a period of transformation, driven by new technology and changing consumer shopping habits, which presents further opportunities to invest, create new jobs and drive productivity. “With the right policy environment, and support from the likes of Callum, the sector has enormous potential to unlock economic growth”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Furr, General Manager for the John Lewis Partnership’s Fenny Lock site, said:

“We were delighted to welcome Callum to our distribution centre. As well as providing quality employment in Callum’s constituency, this one-of-a-kind facility at Fenny Lock is an example of our investment in the latest warehousing technology, working alongside around 250 skilled Partners, to drive our future growth.”