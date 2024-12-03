CAMRA present award to pub

By Jon Scudamore
Contributor
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 13:55 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 14:48 BST
The MK and North Bucks branch of CAMRA have presented an award to the Chequers Public House in Fenny Stratford.

The award is known as the Phoenix Award and is given to pubs which have risen from a previous closure period of over 12 months.

Most Popular

In this case the Chequers reopened in late 2023 and has now completed 12 months serving up successful hospitality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Martin of CAMRA was delighted to acknowledge this success when he presented the framed certificate.

David Martin of CAMRA presents the Phoenix award to Owen Tottey of the Chequers PH, Fenny Stratfordplaceholder image
David Martin of CAMRA presents the Phoenix award to Owen Tottey of the Chequers PH, Fenny Stratford

Aiden Smith and business partner Owen Tottey are a young team but nevertheless experienced and have learned quickly what it takes to keep locals happy.

Innovations include a new darts area, silent discos and bring your own cheese nights.

Most importantly though they are providing a warm and comfortable pub serving great ales, many of which are local.

Related topics:CAMRADavid Martin
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice