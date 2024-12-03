CAMRA present award to pub
The award is known as the Phoenix Award and is given to pubs which have risen from a previous closure period of over 12 months.
In this case the Chequers reopened in late 2023 and has now completed 12 months serving up successful hospitality.
David Martin of CAMRA was delighted to acknowledge this success when he presented the framed certificate.
Aiden Smith and business partner Owen Tottey are a young team but nevertheless experienced and have learned quickly what it takes to keep locals happy.
Innovations include a new darts area, silent discos and bring your own cheese nights.
Most importantly though they are providing a warm and comfortable pub serving great ales, many of which are local.