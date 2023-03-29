News you can trust since 1981
Carpets rolled out as new flooring store welcomes customers in Milton Keynes

Tapi Carpets & Floors has opened in Bletchley, offering a wide collection of flooring options as well as expert advice.

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read

The carpets are being rolled out as customers are welcomed to a new flooring store in Milton Keynes.

Tapi Carpets & Floors has opened in Bletchley, offering a wide collection of flooring options as well as expert advice.

Customers can walk in or book an appointment at the Watling Street store if they are looking for guidance.

Founder Martin Harris said: “We’re delighted to announce our store is open in Bletchley. We’re continuing to offer customers a gorgeous collection of floors suitable for all budgets and design styles.

“Our highly experienced Tapi team is committed to offering customers a totally different instore experience and style, with clear pricing and the very best customer care. We’re really excited to bring our offering to Bletchley.”

Visit the store website for details and appointment bookings.

