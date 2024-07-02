Castore flagship store now open at centre:mk
The store is one of their first new flagship store design concepts and is inspired by “the grit, graft, and determination of athletes”.
Along with a selection of teamwear for McLaren Racing and Oracle Red Bull Racing, the centre:mk regional flagship features the entire mainline selection of Castore’s selection of womenswear, menswear, and junior collection.
centre:mk’s Centre Director, Kevin Duffy said, "Pushing the boundaries in sportswear innovation, Castore is a natural addition to centre:mk’s city centre location - situated in one of the fastest growing and most innovative cities in the country.”
In March, Castore announced their collaboration with Umbro, giving them exclusive rights to work and collaborate with their English Premier League team partnership, expanding their current list of brands, athletes, and teams, which include Newcastle United, Andy Murray, England cricket, and Milton Keynes local football club, MK Dons.
"As the dominant pitch in the region, paired with our ties to Milton Keynes’ racing and football teams, centre:mk was the ideal destination to launch Castore in the South East”, says Co-Founder of Castore, Tom Beahon.
This latest opening is the first of many planned for 2024, including the iconic fashion brand Mint Velvet planned to open this Autumn and follows a number of openings and upsizes experienced at the destination throughout 2023, with leading retail brands Mango, REISS, H&M and Phase Eight opening new doors at centre:mk.
