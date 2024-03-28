Cawleys crowned winner for “outstanding innovation” in local awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leading waste management company – which has had a centre in Milton Keynes for over thirty years – beat off tough competition and hundreds of other nominations in the Innovation Award at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2024 (MKBAA) on Thursday 21st March.

Judges praised Cawleys for multiple pioneering projects such as its Lithium Battery Recycling Solutions division, which is set to revolutionise lithium battery disposal regionally, and its efforts to support more than 1,500 Milton Keynes organisations to significantly improve their recycling rates, carbon footprint and sustainability credentials - including Centre MK, Cranfield University and Brioche Pasquier UK.

Cawleys’ groundbreaking repurposing waste projects for local charities was also recognised at the ceremony, along with its sustainable food packaging and coffee waste initiatives and impressive sustainable partnership with London Luton Airport.

Phil Gudgeon, Managing Director, Cawleys said: “It was an amazing evening of celebration and recognition for the Cawleys team who work tirelessly to stay at the forefront of innovation in our sector.

“We have strong roots in Milton Keynes as a company, and have built long-term collaborations with clients, specialist organisations, and charity groups across the county and beyond. We’re planning to strengthen the positive impact of our innovations on the waste management industry locally to create a truly sustainable future for Milton Keynes.”

This latest award win comes off the back of last month’s worldwide recognition for Cawleys and London Luton Airport in the global Green World Awards where they scooped ‘Environmental Best Practice’.