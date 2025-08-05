Celebrating 10 years of ever after Vitality Centre: A Milton Keynes success story

Ever After Vitality Centre Clinic

From humble beginnings to a multi award-winning wellness clinic, Ever After Vitality Centre marks a decade of growth, transformation, and community care.

This year marks an incredible milestone for one of Milton Keynes’ most loved wellness and aesthetics clinics. Based in Newport Pagnell, Ever After Vitality Centre is proudly celebrating 10 years in business — a full decade of passion, progress, and personalised care.

Founded by Sam Amey, a skin specialist and functional wellness practitioner, the business began in a quiet corner of her dance studio — a practical way to reconnect with clients after some time away from the industry. It was a small setup, but it allowed her to get back to doing what she loved: working closely with people to help improve their skin and wellbeing.

As her diary began to fill and client interest steadily grew, it became clear that a more permanent space was needed. Sam moved into a rented treatment room within a local salon, which provided the next step forward and a chance to focus on building something more long-term.

Eight years ago this month, Sam opened the doors to her first standalone clinic in Tickford Arcade, Newport Pagnell — and it was at this point the business took on a new name: Ever After. The name, as well as the salon’s décor, was inspired by a vivid dream Sam had during the planning stages of the move. “I had this really clear dream about how the space should look and what it should be called — I decorated the salon and named it Ever After based on that vision,” she recalls.

With its boutique feel and calming, luxurious but homely atmosphere, the new space quickly became a local favourite. As the client base grew, so too did the team, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the business’s journey.

By 2019, the original clinic was thriving, with a growing team and a consistently full diary. The demand for appointments had reached a point where more space was urgently needed. When a second unit in Tickford Arcade became available, Sam took the opportunity to expand. The new space became a dedicated hair salon, while the lower ground floor was transformed into a specialist skin clinic — allowing the business to support hundreds of clients each month and offer a broader range of services technically under one roof.

At its peak just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ever After was operating two thriving salons with a team of 12 practitioners and an ever-growing client base. But like so many in the industry, the business was hit hard during the lockdowns.

Hair, beauty, and aesthetic services were among the most heavily affected sectors, and when restrictions lifted, Sam made the bold decision to restructure the business. The hair salon was sold, and the clinic moved back into the original unit while a full rethink began behind the scenes.

Shortly after, another opportunity presented itself: a new unit within the same building became available — one that offered the perfect space to rebuild and realign with the clinic’s deeper mission. The team packed up, renovated, and moved into what is now the current home of Ever After Vitality Centre, just over three years ago.

Since then, the journey has been one of careful, steady rebuilding — and powerful reinvention.

Today, the business operates with a team of 8 exceptional practitioners, each a specialist in their own field. Together, they deliver a full 360° approach to skin health, wellness, and vitality, ensuring every client receives expert-led, truly personalised care.

Ever After Vitality Centre offers a wide range of services including:

• Advanced skin health and rejuvenation

• Hormone support and guidance through perimenopause and menopause

• Private health and functional testing

• Nutritional support for long-term health

• Beauty and nail treatments

• Injury recovery therapies

• Holistic treatments, including massage and alternative therapies

• Laser, IPL and RF skin and hair removal treatments

Earlier this year, the business rebranded as Ever After Vitality Centre — a name that more accurately reflects the diverse expertise of the team, and the holistic, health-focused philosophy that underpins every treatment. This shift marked the beginning of a new era, where the connection between how we feel and how we look takes centre stage.

Sam explains, “Our approach has always gone beyond surface-level results. We take the time to understand what’s going on beneath the skin, inside the body, and in people’s everyday lives. It’s this deeper level of care that our clients come to us for — and it’s what keeps them coming back.”

That commitment is reflected in the clinic’s reputation. Known for its warmth, clinical excellence, and genuine care, Ever After has grown into one of the most well-reviewed and trusted clinics in Milton Keynes, with hundreds of 5-star reviews and a loyal client base that spans years.

It’s also reflected in the awards. The clinic and its founder have been recognised time and again — from Client Experience Awards by Phorest, to Health & Aesthetics Clinic of the Year, to Winner of the Women Leaders Award 2025, and multiple nominations for business excellence and inspirational leadership.

Of all these achievements, it’s the community impact that makes Sam most proud. “We’ve built more than a clinic — we’ve built a place where people feel seen, supported, and empowered. And that’s something I’ll always be grateful for.”

To mark the occasion, a 10-year anniversary celebration is being planned for later this yearbringing together clients, past and present team members, and the wider community that has supported Ever After along the way.

As the business looks to the future, the message is clear: this is only the beginning.

With new services, educational opportunities, and community projects in the pipeline, Ever After Vitality Centre is poised to continue making a difference — not only to how people look, but to how they live, feel, and flourish.

Here’s to a decade of transformation — and to the next chapter of wellness, vitality, for now and for Ever After.