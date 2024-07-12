Celebrating Independent Retailer Month at Midsummer Place

By Anna Gully
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:31 BST
This month Midsummer Place is celebrating Independent Retailer Month, and highlighting the diversity and creativity provided by local small businesses.

Midsummer Place is proud to have become known for embracing and championing independent stores for many years and currently houses a selection of ‘independents’ that seamlessly complement its bigger named brands.

Independent businesses inside the shopping centre include: The Artisan Farmshop, a collection of small businesses in one store, offering cheese, natural dog treats, confectionery, and more. The Dutch Hospital specialises in home décor, gifts, art and interior design. Oud Arabian is a new kiosk at Midsummer Place, featuring beautiful fragrances from Dubai. If you are fancying a bit of a pamper, then Navara Beauty and Iconic Cuts are your places to go. Navara Beauty offers nails, eyebrow threading, and much more. Iconic Cuts always deliver the perfect cut. On the newly refurbished Boulevard, shoppers will find pods like Panda Woo, Lebanese Grill House, Jerk’n’Rum, Souv-Lucky Day, and House of Sliders, all independent food retailers offering diverse cuisines from around the world. These businesses bring unique charm and quality to our shopping center, with everything from locally-sourced products to international delicacies and handmade crafts.

“Independent retailers are the heart and soul of our community. They bring a personal touch to customer service and offer unique and often locally-sourced products. By supporting these businesses, you're not only finding one-of-a-kind items but also helping to sustain the vibrant character of our community.” Said Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place.

Independent Retailer Month at Midsummer Place

Midsummer Place also hosts, Midsummer Markets. This is where local independent businesses showcase an array of unique products, from mouth-watering baked goods to stylish handmade designs. This market takes place on the first Saturday of every month.

Midsummer Place also launched Hatch in March 2022, an initiative for small businesses to pitch their business for their chance to win free retail space for six weeks.

"Our independent retailers are what make Midsummer Place truly special," said Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place. "They bring a unique blend of passion, creativity, and personalised service that you simply can't find elsewhere. We're thrilled to celebrate Independent Retailer Month and encourage our community to support these amazing businesses that contribute so much to our local culture."

Join Midsummer Place in celebrating Independent Retailer Month and discover the charm and quality that our independent stores bring to Midsummer Place. Your support helps to keep our community thriving and our shopping experience diverse and exciting.

Find out more information by visiting: midsummerplace.co.uk/

