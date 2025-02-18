CHC Agency Network Nurses event to be hosted in Milton Keynes
A prestigious event for CHC Agency Nurses will be hosted in Milton Keynes on 22nd March 2025 at The Hotel Novotel.
This one-of-a-kind event for professional nurses will see those involved in the profession of nursing come to Milton Keynes to see keynote speakers from the likes of NHS England, The Royal College of Nursing and The Royal College of General Practitioners.
This event hosted by The CHC Agency Nurses Network in Milton Keynes will see some of the UK nursing industries biggest companies and senior professionals come together to discuss industry trends and best-practice nursing in 2025.
One of the UK's leading events for senior nurses, this event will see some of the country's leading nursing professionals come together to network together, share ideas and learn about how to do the tough job of nursing in 2025.
With tickets selling fast, this event is expected to sell-out soon, attendees are advised to book soon to avoid disappointment, with the new city of Milton Keynes proudly hosting this year's 6th annual event.