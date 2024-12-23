Childbase announces YoungMinds as new charity partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Childbase Partnership has adopted YoungMinds, the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health, for a year-long fundraising and awareness drive.

Following a company-wide vote to choose a ‘Charity of the Year’ for 2025, from January, colleagues and families across the 44-day nurseries and Newport Pagnell Head Office will be supporting YoungMinds in their mission to tackle the mental health emergency facing young people by backing their ‘Never Alone’ campaign and helping fund vital access and information.

The ‘Never Alone’ campaign utilises digital support to ensure every young person can access help quickly and easily to improve their situation. This is in addition to providing people with the resources and skills to assist loved ones, with Childbase helping YoungMinds to continue providing their essential services, which act as a lifeline to many.

The partnership will also focus on raising awareness of both the charity and the challenges facing young people, whilst highlighting the importance of sound foundations and mental health support from an early age. With at least one trained Mental Health First Aider in every Childbase setting, support is on hand for both colleagues and families wherever necessary.

Director of Income Generation at YoungMinds, Nas Morley said: "We’re thrilled that Childbase has chosen YoungMinds to be their official charity for 2025. Record numbers of children and young people are in need of mental health support, but far too many are not getting the help they need when they first reach out.

"We are thrilled to be working with Childbase Partnership’s nurseries across the UK to spread awareness of YoungMinds work and services with both employees and families.”

“The money raised from this partnership will help us to continue to deliver our digital support and practical advice to young people, to help them look after their own mental health. We are so excited to be working together to spread the message that no young person is alone with their mental health," she added.

Childbase Partnership CEO, Emma Rooney explained: “There was overwhelming support for YoungMinds during our voting process and we are delighted to be partnering with such an important and prominent organisation for 2025.

"We understand that the role of Early Years has never been so important in determining and maintaining good mental health through childhood and later life, so we look forward to joining forces and making a real difference together.”

Childbase Partnership has given over £3.5 million to charities including The Trussell Trust, CRUK and Alzheimer’s Society in its 35-year history, whilst every employee is also given a paid Volunteer Day annually to help give back to the causes that matter most to them.

Throughout 2024, colleagues and families at the employee-owned company have been supporting The British Heart Foundation, with a focus on funding research into congenital heart disease, which affects around 14 babies born in the UK every day.

As of December, Childbase have raised over £168,000 for the cause, with final figures yet to be totalled.