Childbase Partnership declared a ‘Top 10’ Best Place to Work UK

Childbase Partnership has been awarded a coveted ‘Top 10’ position in the prestigious Sunday Times Best Places to Work List 2025, ranking the company amongst the best employers in the UK.

Colleague feedback placed the Newport Pagnell based early years education experts top in the ‘Very Big Organisation’ category, based on in-depth survey analysis. The evaluation covered key areas including confidence in management, reward and recognition, workplace wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, empowerment, and job satisfaction — with the organisation achieving an 'Excellent' rating across every criteria.

With over 2,300 colleagues, this is the latest accolade for Childbase Partnership, having recently topped Nursery World league tables for the second consecutive year for the quality of care and education throughout its 44 day nurseries in England, as well as celebrating the best staff retention rates in the company’s history.

Childbase Partnership CEO, Emma Rooney explained;

Colleagues at Hampstead Gate Day Nursery in Milton Keynes

“We feel incredibly proud to have secured a top 10 place in the Sunday Times Best Place to Work list. As an employee-owned company, we believe that when our partners thrive, so do the families we support. Providing children with the best start in life begins with a team that feels valued, supported, and genuinely fulfilled in their work. We’ve seen firsthand the impact this has on creating consistent outcomes, and we are committed to fostering an environment where our partners are inspired to deliver the highest standards of care and education.”

In addition to profit-sharing initiatives - which enable all colleagues, irrespective of job title, to share in the company’s success through cash bonuses, benefits include Partnership Reward Days. These allow colleagues to earn up to 20 extra paid days off per year, on top of their usual holiday allowance and Bank Holidays. This means they could enjoy up to 51 days of paid annual leave, to invest in self-care or the option to sell their days tax-free, if they prefer.

From day one of employment, colleagues with children enjoy a 75% childcare discount, while grandparents receive 40%, helping confidently balance work and family life. The company also offers two free meals a day in nursery, private healthcare schemes, gym discounts, mental health first aiders in every setting, team welfare budgets for socialising, 24/7 access to DoctorLine for confidential GP advice and much more.

*The Top 10 are not ranked in number order