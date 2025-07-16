Childbase Partnership named Times ‘Top 100’ Apprenticeship Employer

The Newport Pagnell-based Childbase Partnership has been awarded a coveted place in The Sunday Times Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers list for 2025, celebrating excellence in provision across the UK.

Ranking at Number 16, the accolade recognises the employee-owned company’s commitment to creating new apprenticeships, the diversity of its cohorts, and the high number of apprentices who successfully complete their courses. The prestigious annual ranking is entirely data-driven and compiled by High Fliers Research.

This national recognition highlights the continued success of the Childbase Academy of Excellence, launched in January 2021 to deliver high-quality, in-house training and development. Here apprentices spend 80% of their time gaining practical experience in one of Childbase Partnership’s 44 award-winning day nurseries, with the remaining 20% focused on classroom-based learning led by expert trainer assessors and industry experts.

With a ‘careers not jobs’ focus across the company, Apprentices benefit from their Princess Royal Award-winning ‘Teach to Reach’ training, a full range of leadership and development courses and mentoring from functional skills tutors to help them reach their milestones, achieve outstanding outcomes and excel in their careers as Early Years professionals.

Jennifer Curley (left), Deputy Manager of Meadow View Day Nursery in Newport Pagnell, helping deliver on-the-job training to apprentices

Upon their successful completion, apprentices are guaranteed a job at Childbase Partnership; ranked Number 1 for Quality in the Nursery World league tables for the past two years. They also receive a qualification payment, above sector average salaries, further training and full benefits, including Partnership Reward Days, giving them the opportunity to earn up to 20 extra days paid annual leave per year on top of usual holiday allocations.

Head of the Childbase Academy, Kara Tuckey explained;

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised in The Sunday Times Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers list for 2025, especially coming in the Top 20. This is a powerful testament to the shared ambition of our apprentices and trainer assessors, as well as our company-wide commitment to nurturing talent and delivering exceptional Early Years education.”

The achievement closely follows Childbase Partnership being named ‘Top 10’ in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list 2025 – an accolade that further underscores the company’s commitment to employee wellbeing, career development, and workplace excellence.