Children become mini medics at Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes

Children in Milton Keynes became “mini medics” after receiving first aid and CPR training at the Amazon fulfilment centre in the city.

Amazon employees brought their children to the Milton Keynes fulfilment centre to take part in a first aid and CPR training course. The training was delivered to children aged seven to 11 by Gary Wishart, an employee at Amazon who has recently qualified as an onsite safety trainer.

The learning project Mini Medics is a basic first aid course designed for children between the ages of seven and 16. The course introduces children to health knowledge, lifesaving skills and administering first aid.

Victor Pulido, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes, said:

“First aid and CPR are such important skills for young people to have, and the young medics who attended the training should feel a great sense of confidence and reassurance – even the most basic safety training could potentially save a life. I’d like to thank Gary for facilitating this training that will have a great impact on these young lives.”

Safety trainer Gary added:

“The mini medics in Milton Keynes were so enthusiastic and engaged well with the course, making it just as fun for me to deliver as it was for them to take part in. I was particularly impressed with how much everyone improved over the session. It’s never too early or late to learn vital safety skills. I, for one, have just gained new safety qualifications for my job here at Amazon.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.