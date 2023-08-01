Chinese Panda Woo street vendor launches at Midsummer Place shopping centre in Milton Keynes​​​​​​​

Chinese street food vendor Panda Woo is the latest business to launch at Midsummer Place shopping centre in Milton Keynes.

It joins several other small and independent businesses now open in the newly reburbished Boulevard at Midsummer Place shopping centre, offering the authentic taste and delight of Chinese Bao, as well as an array of traditional Asian street foods.

The business is owned by the entrepreneurial team behind Maaya Indian Kitchen and the Blossom Room in The Hub.

Street vendor Panda Woo offers the authentic taste and delight of Chinese Bao, as well as an array of traditional Asian street foods.

A spokesman said: "We are thrilled to bring the enchanting world of Bao to Milton Keynes.

"Our vision is to introduce the richness of Chinese cuisine and the artistry of Bao-making to the community, offering an exciting gastronomic experience for everyone to enjoy. We’re excited to be in Midsummer Place shopping centre as it’s well known as the premium shopping centre in Milton Keynes with the biggest footfall."

Panda Woo takes pride in its diverse menu, offering a wide range of mouthwatering fillings, from succulent duck to delectable tofu, ensuring there is something to delight every palate. Additionally, sides, featuring enticing Spring Rolls and Dumplings, add an extra zing to the culinary journey along with delightful desserts, including the beloved Moochi, which adds a perfect finishing touch to any meal.

"What sets Panda Woo apart is our exceptional team with a cumulative experience of over 40 years in the culinary world, added one of the owners Leigh Strathearn.

"Their culinary expertise elevates our creations to a whole new level of scrumptiousness, making each bite a true delight for our valued customers."

Kirsty McGiff, Midsummer Place marketing and commercialisation manager, said: "We are excited to welcome Panda Woo to Midsummer Place's new look Boulevard. Their dedication to crafting exquisite Bao and authentic Asian street food is a fantastic addition to our diverse dining options, promising our visitors a fun and unforgettable gastronomic adventure."