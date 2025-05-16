Churchill’s Fish & Chips opens in Shenley Church End - a century-old family tradition arrives in Milton Keynes

Find Churchill's at Benbow Court

The unmistakable aroma of freshly fried fish and golden chips is wafting through Shenley Church End today as Churchill’s Fish & Chips officially opens its doors at 2 Benbow Court. But this isn’t just any new chippy, it’s the latest chapter in a family story that began over 100 years ago.

The Lipscombe family’s love for fish and chips traces back to 1923, when Harold Lipscombe, a coal miner and cricketer from Accrington, turned crowd donations from his cricket matches into something extraordinary: his very first fish and chip shop in Essex.

“My great-grandfather Harold gave up coal mining and followed his passion,” says James Lipscombe, fourth-generation owner and proud torchbearer of the family business. “From then on, every generation has built on that dream and has continued playing cricket!”

From 1923, to today’s grand opening in Milton Keynes, Churchill’s has grown into a celebrated name in fish and chips, winning Best Chain at the National Fish and Chip Awards twice. The new store brings with it high standards, a commitment to sustainably sourced fish, locally grown potatoes, and top-quality chicken.

Come and meet the team!

And there’s something special for locals: a 50% discount on all orders Wednesday 28th May, to say thank you and welcome to the community.

So, whether you’re craving a classic cod and chips, or some tasty chicken, manager Andreas and his team look forward to welcoming you. You can enjoy Churchill's delicious food in a way that suits you - you can takeaway, click and collect, order delivery or enjoy event catering. So head on over to Churchill’s and become part of a legacy that’s been proudly served since 1923.