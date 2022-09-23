City status for Milton Keynes prompts events to build bigger and better business community

A series of events have been organised by The Institute of Directors (IoD) to strengthen ties within the Milton Keynes business community.

The new events follow the awarding of city status to Milton Keynes in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

The events include a lunch on October 7 to support the official relaunch of Business Live Global, a professional networking club for decision makers, co-founded by experienced director Victoria Beale.

Milton Keynes

The lunch, at Marhabar by Olive Tree will feature a quiz and networking. Speakers include local IoD representatives and other high profile business leaders from around the city. The event is sponsored by Sonya Farrall, creative director of BABA Communications and publicist of Business Live Global.

On October 18, the IoD will host ‘Milton Keynes - The City Vision - a series of lunch presentations and a discussion forum with contributions by local council, industry and business champions.

Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council, will outline the local authority’s vision of the future for local business. Hilary Chipping, chief executive of the South-East Midland Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) will describe the role of SEMLEP in providing grant funding for business innovation and technical enterprise.

Prof Lynette Ryals, chief executive of the new technical university MK:U, will describe how degree apprenticeship programmes will generate the technical and business skills needed by local employers.

Keith Straughan, chair of IoD Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes

The event takes place at Milton Keynes Museum from 12-2pm, with free tours available to guests.

Keith Straughan, chair of IoD Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes, said: “We are always looking for new ways to bring members together while building a bigger and better business community in Milton Keynes.

“These events have been prompted by the recent award of City status to Milton Keynes, a large conurbation created just over 50 years ago. “We now have a wide range of thriving industrial, commercial and business sectors and we stand to be at the forefront of future UK economic growth.”

The IoD is a thriving membership community for directors, where you can connect with other leaders, develop your skills and be heard.

> To book the IoD business lunch with Business Live Global, visit the website.