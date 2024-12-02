Clarity People Ltd achieves certified B Corp status

Clarity People Ltd, a bespoke recruitment agency based in Milton Keynes, is proud to announce its official certification as a B Corporation (B Corp), joining a global community of businesses that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Founded and led by Lindsey Charlesworth, a Chartered Member of the CIPD and experienced HR Director known for building high-performing teams, Clarity People’s unique recruitment model creates positive social impact by donating 20% of all recruitment fees to charity. To celebrate their B Corp certification, the company is introducing a special offer: new clients will benefit from a reduced fee of just 10% for their first role, with 20% of that fee donated to Willen Hospice. This initiative aligns with Lindsey's personal commitment as she prepares to run the London Marathon in 2025 to support this vital local charity.

Clarity People work exclusively with their clients, offering a dedicated, tailored approach to recruitment. This ensures deep understanding, strong relationships, and the highest quality service—always aligned with the unique needs and values of each business.

"We're proud to combine business excellence with social purpose," said Lindsey Charlesworth, Founder of Clarity People Ltd. "Becoming a B Corp reinforces our mission to transform the recruitment industry into a force for good and create lasting positive change in our community."

Willen Hospice, a cherished local institution, provides compassionate end-of-life care and support for families in Milton Keynes. By partnering with businesses and new clients, Clarity People aim to amplify the impact of charitable giving and inspire a more purpose-driven approach to recruitment.

For more information about Clarity People Ltd, their recruitment services, or to get involved in this initiative, please visit www.claritypeople.co.uk