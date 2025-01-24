Community pub celebrated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bell and Bear in Emberton has been presented with an award to celebrate its continuing success after being closed for several years.

Pubs closed for 12 months or more often stay shut, so the local branch of CAMRA has decided to present a Phoenix Award to those that rise again after such a closure.

In this case it took a concerted effort by several local characters to mobilise their community to come together and acquire the premises to restore their essential and much loved public house.

A lot of hard work went into it but now it is once again a thriving hub for people to meet and enjoy the best of British life, including some great beers.