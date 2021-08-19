Company takeover brings 52 new jobs to Milton Keynes

Fifty-two new jobs are moving to Milton Keynes following the latest takeover from Linford Wood-based, Silverbug.

The business-to-business managed IT solutions and support company has acquired Paralogic of Aylesbury in a multimillion-pound deal.

Bosses at the newly expanded company say it will mean improved and enhanced services to customers of both companies.

From left to right: Adam Plant (Paralogic sales director), Ian Camp (Paralogic service director) and Dan Bland (Silverbug managing director)

Both have acknowledged expertise in providing B2B technology solutions for clients spanning the range from the smallest of SMEs to well-known prestige businesses. Silverbug’s customers include household names from Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Harlequins Rugby club to Prostate Cancer UK and luxury hotel chain, Virgin Limited Edition.

The newly merged company will continue to be headquartered in Milton Keynes with offices around the globe in London, Wakefield, Wolverhampton, New York and Houston in the United States and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Silverbug Managing Director, Dan Bland, said: “This will be great news for our customers as pooling the skills, services and resources of the two companies will give them access to 24 hour a day, 365 days a year engineering support. Paralogic brings some great people into the business and the facilities and services we can now offer include a Network Operation Centre, Security Operation Centre and genuine expertise in Cyber Security, Microsoft Azure, and SharePoint development services. Paralogic customers should be pleased to know that they will still be dealing with the same team of dedicated people as before the merger.”

Paralogic is the fourth business acquired by the fast-growing Silverbug in just nine years, having merged with Admiral IT in 2012, iQuda in 2019, and Cortex Insight earlier this year. Established in 2002, Paralogic has been a force to be reckoned with in the small to mid-market sector with a particular focus on Charity and Finance organisations. Company founder Adam Plant will joining the merged business. He says, “These are exciting times for everyone involved with the business, especially with the opportunities this merger will provide for both clients and staff. Being part of a bigger group will enable us to expand the range of services we offer, particularly in security - an area in which Silverbug excels.”

Dan said: “With really talented and skilled staff so difficult to come by, putting these businesses together isn’t just about gaining market share but also some great people. Customers of both companies will still hear the same voices on the end of the phone; the only difference they should notice is an increase in the services we can offer.”