Aldi Olney Park celebrates opening with help from Team GB Olympian

A brand-new Aldi store in Olney Park opened its doors to customers this morning at 8am, with Team GB hockey hero Hollie Pearne-Webb cutting the all-important red ribbon.

This is the first Aldi store to open in Olney Park and will be run by Store Manager Matt Callis, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local community. Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found here.

Alongside a special guest appearance from Kevin the Carrot, gold medallist Hollie Pearne-Webb gave away Team GB-themed goodie bags in celebration of the Paris 2024 Olympic games, plus complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue. Hollie will also be delivering an inspirational virtual assembly for pupils at Olney Infant Academy after the school break as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh. The initiative has already inspired over two and a half million school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, the gold medallist from Rio 2016 and bronze medallist from Tokyo 2020 will focus on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself. She will speak to pupils about her experience of competing as an Olympian and share her challenging training regime.

Ribbon Cutting Ceromony with Hollie Pearne-Webb

Aldi Olney Park will also offer pupils at Olney Infant Academy the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. The children will be tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Hollie Pearne-Webb will announce the winner during the assembly.

Store Manager Matt Callis said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Olney Park. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ll be able to support Olney Infant Academy through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB star Hollie Pearne-Webb said: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“I am looking forward to speaking with the children at Olney Infant Academy about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I will inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of Health & Beauty products.