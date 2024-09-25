Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bank branch closures are reshaping access to banking across the UK 📉

Over 60% of UK bank branches have closed since 2015, totaling 6,161 closures

Yorkshire and the Humber has the lowest bank branch access, with only 4.4 branches per 100,000 people

30 parliamentary constituencies lack any bank branch, affecting over three million residents

New FCA rules aim to protect local communities by assessing cash access needs before branch closures

Major banks plan to establish 350 banking hubs by 2029 to replace closed branches, but progress is slow

The areas of the UK with the worst bank branch access per person have been revealed by Which?

Since 2015, over 60% of bank branches in the UK have permanently closed, according to the consumer group.

Their research found that 6,161 branches have been shut across the UK since 2015, representing over three-fifths (62%) of the banking network.

Which? said the impact on local communities can be devastating, with some of the most vulnerable members of society, such as those living with disabilities or on lower incomes, reliant on branches and either unable or unwilling to make the switch to banking digitally.

Across the UK, there are 30 parliamentary constituencies – representing just over three million people in total – without a bank branch, while another 56 are left with only one branch remaining, researchers said.

So which areas have been worst affected by recent closures? Here is everything you need to know...

The ‘worst’ areas for bank branch access in the UK

The Yorkshire and the Humber region has the lowest access to bank branches, with only 4.4 branches per 100,000 people, as revealed by the consumer group's analysis.

Following closely, the East Midlands has a slightly better ratio, with 4.6 branches per 100,000 people.

Scotland boasts the highest branch access, at 6.9 per 100,000 people; however, Which? notes that its uneven population distribution means those in rural areas often have to travel significant distances to reach a bank.

The South East is the region that has lost the most branches, Which? said, with 856 closures, followed by London with 804 branches shut. However, these regions had more branches serving larger populations.

The number of bank branches counted by Which? and the total per 100,000 people. The research was carried out up to 23 September 2024:

Scotland, 377, 6.9

West Midlands, 364, 6.0

Wales, 188, 5.9

Northern Ireland, 110, 5.8

South West, 324, 5.6

South East, 520, 5.5

London, 481, 5.4

North East, 142, 5.2

East of England, 328, 5.1

North West, 384, 5.1

East Midlands, 229, 4.6

Yorkshire and the Humber, 248, 4.4

The 30 constituencies without a bank branch, according to Which?:

Barnsley South

Bolton West

Bradford South

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Chatham and Aylesford

Chester South and Eddisbury

Colne Valley

Dagenham and Rainham

Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme

East Worthing and Shoreham

Erith and Thamesmead

Glasgow North East

Glasgow South West

Liverpool Wavertree

Manchester Rusholme

Mid Bedfordshire

Mid Derbyshire

North East Derbyshire

Ossett and Denby Dale

Penistone and Stocksbridge

Plymouth Moor View

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough

Reading West and Mid Berkshire

Rhondda and Ogmore

Sheffield Hallam

St Helens North

Stockton West

Warrington North

West Ham and Beckton

York Outer

What’s being done?

New rules overseen by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulator came into effect last week. They mean banks will need to give more consideration to a local community’s cash needs before deciding to close a branch.

The watchdog will require firms to check whether additional services would be needed should a branch shut its doors or an ATM be switched off – and keep facilities open until the additional cash services are available.

New FCA rules also give local residents more say over what their community’s cash needs are.

People can request an assessment of whether there are gaps in local cash access and where significant gaps are found, providers will have to deliver reasonable additional cash services.

Banks are also sharing facilities through banking hubs. Which? said given the number of branches that have closed in recent years, it wants to see many more hubs opened. Major banks have recently committed to opening 350 hubs by 2029.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “Bank branch closures can have severe impacts on local communities, including on those who still want to use cash.

“New rules to protect free access to cash have been hard won and should make banks think twice about shutting branches without adequate replacements.

“While Yorkshire and the Humber may hold the dubious record for the worst branch access, this is a nationwide problem.

“Banking hubs will play a key role in replacing shuttered branches, but their rollout remains far too slow for consumers to feel their benefits.

“The Government must hold banks’ feet to the fire to ensure the commitments they’ve made to set up 350 hubs by 2029 are met – and should be prepared to review the target upwards if necessary.”

