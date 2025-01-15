Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kickstart your fitness journey with the best app deals this January 💪

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

January is a prime time for focusing on health and fitness goals, even if motivation starts to wane

Many fitness apps are offering special deals and sign-up offers to help users get started or stay on track

These apps cater to a range of fitness activities, from running and strength training to yoga and weight management

With tools like personalised coaching, tracking features, and meal planning, there’s something for everyone

It’s not too late to invest in your fitness journey with these enticing January offers

While we’re now past the halfway point of January (where does the time go?), it’s still a time of New Year’s resolutions.

While some will be beginning to flag - and others may have given up completely - it’s not too late to invest in your health and fitness goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fitness apps capitalise on this by offering enticing deals to help users get started.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best fitness apps with January offers and sign-up deals to help you stay active and motivated, whether you’re running your first 5K, building strength or exploring yoga.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Strava

Strava is a favourite among runners and cyclists, offering comprehensive tracking tools and a vibrant community for fitness enthusiasts.

While you can sign-up for free, opting for its paid subscription plan opens up features like advanced analytics, personalised training plans and safety features like Beacon, which allows live tracking during outdoor activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribing is free for the first 30 days for new customers, after which you’ll pay £8.99 a month. You can also go for an annual subscription, which will set you back £54.99, but works out cheaper than monthly billing.

Nike Training Club

Nike Training Club (NTC) is a versatile app offering workouts in strength training, yoga, cardio, and mobility. It’s again free to download and sign-up to, with plenty of workouts to keep you busy if you do.

Nike Members get free access to premium workouts, and guided workout programs led by Nike trainers, nutrition advice, and wellness tips, and there’s also the Nike Running Club app, if you want to focus more on moving with your feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Couch to 5K

If running a 5K is on your list of goals, Couch to 5K is the app for you. Designed for beginners, it offers a structured, nine-week program to help you gradually build your running stamina.

Since the app is run in conjunction with the NHS, it is free to download, and there are no premium or paid sign-up levels.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is known for its all-in-one approach to fitness, combining nutrition tracking, exercise logging, and community support.

New users can enjoy a 30-day free trial of MyFitnessPal Premium, which offers advanced meal planning tools, deeper insights into your nutrition, and customisable goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noom

Noom is offering a January sale of sorts. Using the code NEWYEAR6 with the purchase of a Noom Weight subscription will give you a 12-month plan for the price of a standard 6-month plan.

Noom is a popular fitness and weight management app designed to help users adopt healthier habits through a combination of personalized coaching, tracking tools, and educational content.

Unlike traditional diet apps, Noom focuses on the psychology of behaviour change, helping users understand the emotional and mental aspects of their eating habits.

Slimpod

Similar to Noom, Slimpod is a weight management program that uses a psychological approach to help people change their mindset and habits around food and exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The program is based on the principles of mindful eating, habit change, and positive reinforcement, aiming to rewire how users think about food and their bodies.

New users can get a 10-day free trial.

Now that you know about these great fitness app deals, we’d love to hear from you! What are your fitness goals for this year, and which app are you most excited to try? Share your thoughts, tips, or experiences in the comments section.