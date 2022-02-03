Boots store and pharmacy in Milton Keynes set to close after official announcement

Residents in Bletchley have raised concerns over the closure of the Boots store at the Brunel Centre and the Boots pharmacy at the Beacon Retail Park.

The Brunel Centre branch is set to close its doors in April 2022 with the Boots pharmacy at the Beacon Retail Park in Watling Street, set to close at the end of the month.

The closure was confirmed by Boots yesterday (2/2) however the UK beauty and pharmacy retailer has given reassures the Boots at Beacon Retail Park will remain open to offer customers a full range of other services.

The Boots store at the Brunel Centre in Bletchley is set to close in April

Resident Michael Still said: "It is sad news to hear that the Boots branches in Bletchley are closing. The Brunel Centre and the Beacon Retail Park, the nearest Boots being Westcroft. I was giving this information at Boots when trying to process a prescription."

A spokesman for Boots said: “At Boots, we aim to serve our patients however and wherever they need us, both in stores and online.

"We continually review our store and pharmacy network to ensure that we balance our commitment to offer provision where it is most needed with our need to adapt to a changing market environment.

“Following a recent review, we can confirm that the pharmacy provision in our store in Beacon Retail Park will close later this month. The Boots store will remain open for our customers.