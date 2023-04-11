Boots to give away free goodie bags worth £100 to launch 'world first' skincare product at Milton Keynes store

Boots store in the city centre is to give away 70 free goodies bags worth £100 each tomorrow (Wednesday).

The event is to mark the launch of the new No7 Future Renew range, described as a world first in preventing skin aging.

It contains a blend of ‘super peptides’, which trick the skin into thinking it’s damaged and prompts it to renew.

The first 70 customers when the Crown Walk store opens at 9am will each receive the special No7 goodie bag as well as complimentary fizz and cupcakes

Boots experts say the new range is a result of 15 years of scientific research into skin ageing with University of Manchester and it has resulted in the biggest cosmetic science innovation in No7’s history of industry-leading product development

The range includes four skincare products proven to reverse the appearance of multiple signs of skin damage in just four weeks by harnessing the skin’s natural repair process and renewing over 50 key proteins in skin cells.

And the launch comes as research conducted by No7 reveals that over 70% of women in Milton Keynes recognise that they haven’t always looked after their skin and would like to go back in time.

No7’s Head of Science Research Dr Mike Bell said: “Skin damage happens throughout our lives and is caused by multiple factors including sun exposure, environmental pollution, stress, sleep, temperature and nutrition.

“The new peptide blend effectively tricks the skin into thinking that it has been damaged which leads to renewal of key proteins such as collagen and fibrillin.

