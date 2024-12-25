Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supermarkets across the UK will have adjusted hours over Christmas and New Year

Many stores will close early on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day

Some retailers will also close on Boxing Day or New Year's Day

Normal store hours will resume in late December or early January

Check local store details for specific opening times over the festive season

Whether it's a last-minute search for the key ingredient for a Boxing Day feast, or grabbing an extra box of chocolates for festive TV viewing, there's always a reason for a trip to the supermarket on 26 December.

As usual, supermarkets across the UK have adjusted their hours over the Christmas period. with many closing early on Christmas Eve. Some will remain closed on Boxing Day, but all will reopen by 27 December.

Here’s a guide to the Boxing Day (and beyond) hours for supermarkets across the country, so you’ll know which stores will be open each day throughout the festive season and into New Year 2025.

Aldi Christmas and New Year Opening Hours

Thursday 26th December, St Stephen’s Day: CLOSED

Friday 27th December: 8am-8pm

Saturday 28 December: 8am-8pm

Sunday 29 December: 9:30am - 4pm*

Monday 30 December: 8am-8pm

Tuesday 31st December, New Year’s Eve: 8am-6pm

Wednesday 1st January, New Year’s Day: CLOSED

Normal business hours will resume on Thursday 2nd January

Find your local store for the most accurate opening times.

Asda Christmas and New Year opening hours

Asda’s opening times vary across its stores, however the below times apply to “most” of the stores.

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - 9am - 6pm

Friday, December 27– Monday, December 30 - Normal opening hours

Tuesday, December 31 (New Years Eve) – 7am - 7pm

Wednesday, January 1 (New Years Day) - 9am - 6pm

Thursday, January 2 - Normal opening hours - 8am –10pm

Sainsbury’s Christmas and New Year opening hours

On Boxing Day - Thursday, December 26, supermarkets will be open from 9am to 6pm and convenience stores from 9am to 9pm.

From Friday, December 27, to Monday, December 30, stores will operate normal hours.

On New Year's Eve, supermarkets will be open from 10am to 7pm and convenience stores from 6am to 9pm.

On New Year's Day, supermarkets will be open from 8am to 8pm and convenience stores from 8am to 9pm.

Petrol filling stations will open 30 minutes before and close 30 minutes after the main store, except on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve when they will open an hour later.

Opening hours for individual stores do vary, so customers are advised to check the details for their local store.

Lidl Christmas and New Year opening hours

Lidl has become known in recent years for giving their staff the day off on Boxing Day.

Stores will also be closed on Christmas Day. It's also worth noting stores will typically open an hour later between Christmas and New Year.

December 26 - closed

December 31 -close at 6pm

January 1 - closed

Waitrose Christmas and New Year opening hours

Most of Waitrose’s stores will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The supermarket said that individual store opening hours may vary.

Tesco Christmas and New Year opening hours

Tesco opening hours over the festive period vary from store to store and by location.

Therefore the company advises customers to find out their local store opening online via its store locator.

Boxing Day- Extras and Superstores are open 9am-6pm. The majority of Express stores are open from 9am-7pm, some larger Express stores will close at 6pm.

Between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve - All stores to follow their normal trading hours for the days with some local variations in place.

New Year’s Eve - Extras and Superstores close at 7pm. The majority of Express stores close at 10pm, some larger Express stores will close at 7pm.

New Year’s Day- Superstores will be open from 8am and closed by 6pm. The majority of Express stores are open from 8am-10pm, but some larger Express stores may have shorter trading hours.

Morrisons Christmas and New Year opening hours

Stores will re-open at 9am on Boxing Day before normal trading hours resume until December 31.

Customers are encouraged to check local store openings on the website.

December 26 - opened between 9am-6pm (filling stations open 8.30am-6.30pm)

December 31 -closed at 7pm

January 1 - open between 9am-6pm

January 2 - normal trading in England and Wales, 9am-6pm in Scotland.

Co-op

Co-op stores will remain open slightly later on Christmas Eve than some of the larger stores with shops staying open until 8pm.

December 26 - open between 9am-7pm

December 31 - open until 8pm

January 1 - open between 9am-8pm

Got any plans for Boxing Day shopping or tips on which stores are easiest to navigate during the festive rush? We'd love to hear your thoughts! Drop a comment!