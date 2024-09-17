Campaign to support small businesses across Milton Keynes launched by MP
The area’s new Labour MP has unveiled Small Business Saturday, which aims to promote the work of a small firm in the area on social media each week.
‘Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, within the city and in Milton Keynes North’s fantastic old town high streets,’ Curtis said.
‘But there’s no escaping the fact that business-owners are struggling, and I want to do what I can to support them.
‘Each pound spent with a small business in Milton Keynes goes back into our local economy and helps us thrive and as Milton Keynes North MP I want to champion this.’
For his first Small Business Saturday post, Curtis highlighted Casa Cento Italian Restaurant in Stony Stratford, where he spent his 30th birthday.
You can follow the Small Business Saturday posts here.