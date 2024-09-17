Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, has launched a new campaign to support small businesses in the city

Milton Keynes North MP Chris Curtis has launched a new campaign to highlight the work of small businesses across his constituency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area’s new Labour MP has unveiled Small Business Saturday, which aims to promote the work of a small firm in the area on social media each week.

‘Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, within the city and in Milton Keynes North’s fantastic old town high streets,’ Curtis said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But there’s no escaping the fact that business-owners are struggling, and I want to do what I can to support them.

‘Each pound spent with a small business in Milton Keynes goes back into our local economy and helps us thrive and as Milton Keynes North MP I want to champion this.’

For his first Small Business Saturday post, Curtis highlighted Casa Cento Italian Restaurant in Stony Stratford, where he spent his 30th birthday.

You can follow the Small Business Saturday posts here.