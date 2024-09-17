Campaign to support small businesses across Milton Keynes launched by MP

By Neil Shefferd
Published 17th Sep 2024, 11:57 GMT
Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, has launched a new campaign to support small businesses in the cityChris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, has launched a new campaign to support small businesses in the city
Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, has launched a new campaign to support small businesses in the city
Milton Keynes North MP Chris Curtis has launched a new campaign to highlight the work of small businesses across his constituency.

The area’s new Labour MP has unveiled Small Business Saturday, which aims to promote the work of a small firm in the area on social media each week.

‘Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, within the city and in Milton Keynes North’s fantastic old town high streets,’ Curtis said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘But there’s no escaping the fact that business-owners are struggling, and I want to do what I can to support them.

‘Each pound spent with a small business in Milton Keynes goes back into our local economy and helps us thrive and as Milton Keynes North MP I want to champion this.’

For his first Small Business Saturday post, Curtis highlighted Casa Cento Italian Restaurant in Stony Stratford, where he spent his 30th birthday.

You can follow the Small Business Saturday posts here.

Related topics:Milton KeynesLabour
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice