Fancy a fixer-upper? Village property near Milton Keynes goes under the hammer

It’s got a guide price of just £195,000

Fancy rolling up your sleeves and getting your hands dirty? Well you’re in luck as this three-bedroomed house is going under the hammer at Bond Wolfe’s next auction.

With a guide price of just £195,000+, this house on Chiltern Close, in Lidlington – which stands on a sizeable corner plot – will be livestreamed on Thursday, March 30.

Jonathan Hackett, consultant director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This property is in need of complete refurbishment work – hence the guide price, well below current market levels.

“Alternatively, the size of the property makes it suitable for possible redevelopment, subject to securing appropriate planning permission.

“Just three miles from the M1 and mid-way between Bedford and Milton Keynes – with direct rail links to London in less than an hour – this is a property with considerable potential, making it highly desirable to developers and investors alike.”

Currently, the house sits back from the road behind a front garden. There are two reception rooms, a hall, kitchen, rear WC, workshop and a store on the ground floor. The three bedrooms and a bathroom with WC are upstairs. To the rear are gardens and a garage.

The house in Lidlington will be among 186 properties appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which is due to start at 9am on Thursday, March 30.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

Alternatively email [email protected], or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928510.

1 . Hallway This property is in need of complete refurbishment work Photo: Bond Wolfe Photo Sales

2 . Dining room The size of the property makes it suitable for possible redevelopment Photo: Bond Wolfe Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom The house has two more bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs Photo: Bond Wolfe Photo Sales

4 . The utility The house sits back from the road behind a front garden Photo: Bond Wolfe Photo Sales