A Danish homeware brand known for its Scandinavian style designs has announced the opening date of its new store in Milton Keynes.

Søstrene Grene is located in Midsummer Place and will be opening at 9.59am on Friday August 15.

The store has announced that its first 100 customers will receive a voucher for a rug, with a value of more than £60.

Guests will also receive a goodie bag and will be able to explore the store while enjoying refreshments, live performances from a classical string duo and ballerinas, and an appearance from MKFM radio presenter Amelia Slaughter.

Søstrene Grene now has more than 340 stores around the world, including 50 in the United Kingdom.

It is the company’s second store in Buckinghamshire, as it also has a branch in High Wycombe.

Søstrene Grene offers home interiors, as well as items including furniture, kitchen supplies, children’s toys and party supplies.

Mikkel Grene, chief executive and co-owner of Søstrene Grene said: “We are thrilled to continue our UK expansion, with our new Milton Keynes store.

“Milton Keynes is an innovative destination and we’re excited to bring a touch of Scandinavian charm to this fascinating city, offering a warm, inviting experience to all who visit.”

