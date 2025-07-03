Europe's biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer set to open new store to delight Milton Keynes golfers

It’s good news for golfers as Europe’s biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer prepares to open a new store in MK.

The golfclubs4cash store will open on Thursday August 14 at Unit 15a Avant Business Centre on Third Avenue in Bletchley.

And among its treasure trove of stock will be 10,000 golf clubs for people to choose from.

There will also be some fantastic opening offers for golfers to snap up, promise bosses, who have created 25 jobs in the new shop..

”Golf has seen a huge resurgence across the country, particularly in the South of England, over the last two years, which has created a significant increase in the second-hand golf equipment,” said a Golfclubs4cash spokesperson.

"The shop will be a treasure trove for golfers of all abilities, with thousands of golf clubs and other golf equipment available to purchase. Expect to find all the major brands, unused ‘new’ products, collector’s items and even uncover that much-loved club you wish you still owned!” they added.

The store’s Facilities Manager and Milton Keynes local, David Coles, said: “Golfers are going to love coming here... There is no way to explain the magical feeling of seeing thousands and thousands of golf clubs, all in one place.

"We love helping golfers find the right equipment for their game and with the number of products we have here, that job is pretty easy!”

golfclubs4cash will also be offering its award-winning trade-in service on site. After the unwanted products are valued, they undergo a thorough assessment and are refurbished before they hit the shelves.

Customers can earn Loyalty Points for each transaction with further discounts for eligible students, as well as Bay Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment options.

The company also offers an incredible 14-day trial period, so if the clubs of your dreams still aren’t solving your golfing nightmares, then you can always take them back.

"So, if you live in the area then check out your garage or shed and take your unwanted golf equipment down to Avant Trade Park to see if you can swap them for something a bit more your style,” said the company’s spokesperson,

golfclubs4cash was founded in 2011 by Murray Winton and Martin Lambert and is recognised for its success winning national awards and local awards.

As well as a 5-star Trustpilot rating with 50k+ reviews, golfclubs4cash ranks exceptionally highly in eBay with 100% positive feedback, 100,000 seller points and a red shooting star rating.