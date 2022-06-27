Expansion plans for Milton Keynes based Formula Fast Indoor Karting centre

The venue, located near Stadium MK, features a large 500m+ indoor circuit to suit racers of all ages, as well as a mezzanine viewing area with café-bar and function room for parties.

The family-founded business recently won another award for ‘MK’s Top Attraction’, and annually host the British qualifiers to the Kart World Championship.

The business was established by former F1 engineers in 2009 before moving to its current MK location in 2013.

Formula Fast Indoor Karting plan a multi-activity expansion

Owner Phil Stanley has big plans to grow the business, with venue improvements and new activities.

“We’re lucky enough to have seen a big surge in business after a couple of difficult years in during the pandemic,”’ explained Phil.

“We are proudly independent and our guests are really responding to us doing things differently.

"Our ‘formula’ for success is specialising in exclusive, top quality experiences for small groups. The friendly, personal touch is incredibly important to us.

“Our amazing team have been busy upgrading the venue over the last year, with a brand new enclosed mezzanine lounge and viewing area. We’ve also recently installed a new fleet of top-of-the-range karts, new barrier system and new lighting systems throughout the venue.

“However, we’re ambitious to offer more exciting options for our guests. We’re aiming to transform Formula Fast into a multi-activity venue before the year is out.”

Among the activities being added to the line-up are Bletchley Park-inspired ‘Cipher’ Escape Rooms, Axe Throwing and AR Darts. A licensed bar is planned to open soon, and washroom facilities are seeing a complete renovation.

A multi-level structure is soon to follow, which will further extend what is already one of the UK’s biggest indoor circuits.

Formula Fast Karting are all systems go for substantial upgrades and expansion this year.

“Go Karting will always at the core of everything we do, as we’re very passionate about our product,” added Phil. “We’ll continue pushing to be the best motorsport experience around. But we’re looking forward to offering new activities.

“If you’re organising on a stag or hen do, visiting for a special occasion, coming for a work event or

just bringing the kids and family – we’ll have something exciting for you.”