First look as award-winning Indian restaurant in Milton Keynes celebrates anniversary with major peacock-inspired refurbishment

Multi-award-winning Indian restaurant Maaya has officially celebrated its reopening and six-year anniversary after an extensive peacock-inspired three-week refurbishment.

Guests included the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Mohammed Khan, Olympian Gail Emms, local media, influencers, friends and family, who were treated to a spectacular display of fire-breathers and Dhol drummers.

The stunning new décor was inspired by the peacock – India’s national bird – and has been created by local Stony Stratford Artist, Luke McDonnell who is well-known for is beautiful artwork across the region.

Two hand-painted 30ft-high murals tower over dinners while ceiling art is decorated with gold leaf and spot mirrors. The transition from Maaya’s iconic purple to dark blue and gold is part of the restaurant’s reinvestment to ‘keep visitors excited and inspired,’ said Mo Abdul, Joint-Owner at Maaya.

He added: “Being six years old now, we thought it was time for a change and to give our customers a fresh new look. I’m absolutely delighted with the decoration, additional booths and, of course, the new dishes on the menu.”

Part of Maaya’s commitment to sustainability has seen the removal of table clothes and cloth napkins, and the introduction of polished wood table tops and environmentally friendly serviettes.

During the better weather, Maaya’s brand-new electric Tuk Tuk will be able to take couples on rides around the city and will double up as a lunchtime delivery service for office workers.

Maaya has also launched a new website which can be used for bookings and online orders.

