FIRST LOOK: Fans queue for nearly 24 hours as famous US restaurant opens in Milton Keynes

They may be nearly 5,000 miles apart but a taste of Louisiana, USA, arrived in Milton Keynes on Friday July 11 as fans queued for nearly 24 hours to for the opening of famous chicken restaurant Popeyes.

The new restaurant at Midsummer Place in MK, opened its doors at 11am, bringing the spirit of New Orleans to the city complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony, exclusive merchandise giveaways and even live music from the Brass Funkeys.

Over 100 chicken enthusiasts queued, some for 23.5 hours, to get a taste of Popeyes as it launched in Milton Keynes.

Zac was first through the door, having queued for almost an entire day, saying: “When I heard about the epic launch, I knew I had to come down to try and be first in the queue, and it’s all been totally worth it. The food’s really good!”

Lina, who arrived with Zac at 11:30am on Thursday July 10, and was second in the queue, said she took a ‘deserved break from Uni’ to queue for a first look at and taste of Popeyes.

"I thought it would be a fun challenge to try to be the first through the doors,” she said.

"My friend Zac was coming so I tagged along - it felt like a deserved break from Uni and something a bit different!”

The new restaurant is situated at Unit 2 in Midsummer Place and has brought 57 new jobs to the shopping centre.

There is seating for 66 diners as well as 96 exterior seats. Self-service kiosks and collection points for orders made online are also features of the new restaurant.

The Popeyes menu, includes fan-favourites like the Chicken Sandwich, Tenders, and Signature Chicken Wraps.

The restaurant’s unique selling point is that all Popeyes chicken is marinated for 12 hours in its signature blend of bold Louisiana seasoning before being hand-breaded and battered to deliver what the firm says is its ‘world-famous shatter crunch’.

Coinciding with the launch, the restaurant has a new Saucin’ Boneless and Wings range which it says feature bold, New Orleans-inspired flavours.

Popeyes has an app customers can use to access exclusive offers and limited-time promotions.

Tom Crowley, CEO of Popeyes UK, said Milton Keynes is a brand new audience and region for the firm.

He said: “It’s fantastic to have officially opened our doors in Milton Keynes and bring the bold flavours of New Orleans to a brand new region and audience. The response from the local community has been amazing, and we’re excited to keep the momentum going with even more openings lined up for the rest of the year.”

