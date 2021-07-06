Homeware shop to open in site of former Cranfield hardware store

A new homeware shop with handpicked collections of Scandinavian and French vintage-inspired accessories is set to open in Cranfield High Street this month.

Called House to Haven, it's in the former Marshalls Hardware which was a mainstay in the village for almost 30 years.

The shop will officially open on Saturday, July 24 - and the first 50 guests can look forward to a glass of bubbles, cake and a goody bag filled with free gifts and discount vouchers.

Marshalls Hardware will make way for House to Haven

The site had served Cranfield as a hardware shop since the mid-1960s when it was owned by Archie Weavell.

Martyn and Dorothy Marshall arrived in Cranfield in 1993 where they took over from its second owner, Bill Adams.

House to Haven founder Sarah Fragkakis, a Cranfield resident since 2012, said: “It’s important for us to keep a little of the shop’s history as part of our new decor at House to Haven, so we plan to pop photos of all three hardware stores and the bakery before that on our walls as a nod to bygone times.

“I’ll also be keeping the doorbell as I love the antique style. Every ring will take me back to the shopkeepers that were once here, including the Marshalls. I hope to become an honourable shop member of the community."

Martyn and Dorothy Marshall who ran Marshalls Hardware for almost 30 years