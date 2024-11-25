Huge new store opens up in one of Milton Keynes city centre's biggest empty units

The empty former Debenhams unit at Midsummer Place finally has a new occupant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports Direct opened up in 50,000 sq ft of the store, spanning two floors of the store, on Saturday morning.

The basement of the premises is still closed though and, in a separate scheme is due to become a late-night bowling alley run by Lane 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Sports Direct promises its new home will serve as the “ultimate sports destination” in the area, housing the world’s best sports and leisure brands.

Sports Direct has opened up in the former Debenhams store at Milton Keynes city centre

Alongside the sporting goods are other brands from Sports Direct owners Frasers Group, with space dedicated to USC, Evans Cycles, GAME, and Jack Wills.

The store is the first in the UK to showcase the Nike Strength range, which is premium training equipment range designed to empower athletes of all levels. Other brands include Adidas, Under Armour, Puma and ASICS.

And Sports Direct’s new Home Sport Department makes its debut at there, featuring integrated digital touchpoints that allow customers to shop for products only available online, such as snooker and pool tables, trampolines, treadmills, tents and gym equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This innovative concept ensures a seamless connection between in-store and online shopping, broadening access to Sports Direct’s extensive product range, says the company.

Ger Wright, Managing Director of Sports at Frasers Group, said: "The opening of Sports Direct Milton Keynes reflects our continuous ambition to deliver new, elevated experiences to consumers as part of our ongoing growth strategy.

"This store combines leading sports brands with specialist zones, including our new Home Sport department, establishing it as the ultimate destination for sporting goods in Milton Keynes.

“The store is tailored to both sporting enthusiasts and newcomers alike, housing a wide selection of men’s, women’s, and kidswear products across various sport categories. Customers can discover Sports Direct’s newly launched Outdoor Concept, as well as its Running Concept, which features a running gait analysis machine to help customers find the right product for their running journey.”

Debenhams, a flagship store in the centre, closed down after the first Covid lockdown in 2020. Next Beauty & Home moved in but two and a half years later it also closed it doors.