John Lewis to cut jobs in Milton Keynes and elsewhere but promises no stores will close

John Lewis is to cut more than150 jobs in its department stores nationwide, it has been announced.

Bosses say the move will boost customer service and pledge to ensure their remaining staff will be ‘in the right place at the right time’.

The company will merge front-of-house and back-of-house roles to improve staffing during busy periods and will also invest £5 million in digital headsets to improve communication among store workers

The job reductions are expected to be achieved through voluntary redundancies and there are no current plans to close any John Lewis stores as a result of the job cuts.

John Lewis is to cut jobs in Milton Keynes and elsewhere

The changes come after a similar staffing restructure at Waitrose, which has led to increased customer satisfaction, says the company.

The job reductions will impact about 1% of John Lewis staff. But ti should be noted that the business has not yet confirmed any redundancies, and its proposal will now be reviewed in consultation with its partners.

John Lewis said that its staffing changes will merge currently separate front-of-house and back-of-house roles to create greater flexibility.

The adjustments are designed to enable the business to deploy additional staff to shop floors during peak periods.

The changes, communicated to employees on Tuesday (13 August), follow a similar staffing restructuring recently implemented at its sister company, Waitrose.

The company will also make a multi-million pound investment in technology to improve its service for customers in shops.

A spokesperson for John Lewis said: “We’re seeking to make sure partners are in the right place at the right time to help customers. We’re also removing unnecessary tasks and introducing new technology to make their roles easier.

“We carried out similar changes in Waitrose earlier this year, with customer and partner feedback increasing significantly since. It’s since been ranked the number one supermarket for customer satisfaction.”

As of now, there is no indication that any John Lewis stores will close as a result of the cuts. The focus appears to be on restructuring roles and improving in-store service rather than reducing the number of store locations.

